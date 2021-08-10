Louisiana Women Lead recruiting potential political candidates

A couple of years after Emerge Louisiana matriculated its first class of Democratic women aiming to run for public office, the other side of the aisle launched its answer to the program, which trains and prepares potential political candidates.

While Emerge Louisiana is an offshoot of national organization Emerge America, Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Louisiana Women Lead was formed in 2020 for similar reasons—to engage more women in politics—and was awarded a Women’s Public Leadership Network grant to fund its efforts, according to its website.

The organization is currently recruiting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its fall training, which will take place in October. This is the second installment of the training program, after a springtime event earlier this year. The program will educate attendees about the campaign process, marketing, public speaking and fundraising, according to a news release.

“We need women to reach their next goal and to be the next generation of leaders that are desperately needed in Louisiana,” says Renee Amar, executive director of Louisiana Women Lead.