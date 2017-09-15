Louisiana has nation’s 45th-worst gender pay gap

The state has long had one of the largest pay gaps—the difference between women’s and men’s earnings—in the country.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a report released today, found Louisiana women who were full-time wage and salary workers made $659 per week, while men made $863 per week. The new findings put Louisiana’s pay gap at 45th-worst in the country. The ratio is slightly better than last year’s, but is significantly lower than the national average. The U.S. as a whole has a pay gap of 82%, the BLS says.

“Louisiana is pretty low in the rankings,” says Cheryl Abbot, regional economist with the Southwest Information Office of the BLS. “In part that reflects that part of the country we’re in. The south in general is lower-paying and lower-ranking.”

The numbers show a slightly better ratio than some other reports, including an American Association of University Women report earlier this year that found Louisiana women made 68 cents for every dollar a man made in 2015, making it second-worst in the country. Abbot says the difference in numbers is likely a result of slightly different methodology.

