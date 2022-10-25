Tuesday, October 25, 2022 BusinessInsider Every Louisiana casino will eventually move inland, gaming chair predicts By David Jacobs - October 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Both of downtown Baton Rouge’s river-adjacent casinos are preparing to move inland as part of major upgrades to the properties. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in