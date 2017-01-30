Louisiana business advocates like Trump’s order to slash regulations
Louisiana business groups today applauded a broad new executive order by President Donald Trump’s that is expected to cut federal regulations.
The order requires federal agencies to roll back two regulations for each new regulation implemented, and sets a cap for the cost of regulations for the rest of the fiscal year, as Reuters reports.
“There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be normalized control,” Trump said while signing the order today.
National Federation of Independent Business State Director Dawn Starns says she expects Louisiana business owners to consider the move a good sign from the Trump administration.
“We are eager to learn more about the president’s plans on the implementation,” Starns says. “But we know that regulations stifle growth and job creation … Let Louisiana business owners follow the law and do what they do without extra burdens of compliance to hurdle.”
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry says it supports the signing of the executive order. The executive order, LABI says, reverses a regulation system that’s “grown out of control” in recent years and overly burdensome for companies of all sizes.
