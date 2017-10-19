Long retired Baton Rouge airport director’s contracts with BTR raise questions

A former director for the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, who retired more than 20 years ago, has been under contract with the airport for the past four years to do a variety of consulting and historical research projects.

Iray Ledoux, 85, who served as airport director from 1977-1995, has been awarded annual contracts since 2014, all below the $17,500 threshold that requires Metro Council approval. In 2017, his contract was increased to $17,000 from $15,200 the previous year.

Airport spokesman Jim Caldwell says Ledoux’s work for the airport has included special projects, “things that, having been a former director, you know, he can do pretty efficiently because he understands it.”

Specifically, Ledoux’s work has included archiving old minutes from airport commission meetings, comparing pricing of the fixed base operators providing hangar service for general aviation at the airport with that of FBOs at other airports, and, most recently, preparing biographies of former airport directors for an exhibit about the history of Harding Field, the site of the airport.

