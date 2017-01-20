Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplace lifestyle center to open in the fall

Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. (iStock photo)

The fourth phase of the Highland Park Marketplace—which will include tenants such as Bengals and Bandits, Pilates Plus, Burgersmith, Smarter Eyewear, NK boutique and Lafayette-based Morgan Claire boutique, among others—is expected to open in October.

Developer Brian Douglas Campbell says construction of the 50,000-square-foot fourth phase retail center began earlier this month without fanfare.

Campbell says he wanted it that way, intending to instead play up the grand opening this fall.

The Highland Park Marketplace is a planned lifestyle center at the corner of Old Perkins Road East and Highland Road. The development is anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market.

