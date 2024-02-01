Thursday, February 1, 2024 BusinessInsider Local tech company named a Google High Impact Partner By Holly Duchmann - February 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Baton Rouge’s We Greaux People was recently named a Grow with Google High Impact Partner. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in