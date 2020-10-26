Monday, October 26, 2020 BusinessInsider Local entrepreneur to open automated make-your-own pizza prototype in Tigerland By Caitie Burkes - October 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Rendering courtesy of Speedy Bancroft.) A local entrepreneur plans to open an automated pizza system in a 25-foot container in the Tigerland parking lot in February, building on a make-your-own pizza trend that appears to be coming to Baton Rouge. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in