Local entrepreneur to open automated make-your-own pizza prototype in Tigerland

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

A local entrepreneur plans to open an automated pizza system in a 25-foot container in the Tigerland parking lot in February, building on a make-your-own pizza trend that appears to be coming to Baton Rouge.