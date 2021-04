We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

While restaurant and business owners are welcoming the crowds returning to their establishments in the days since Gov. John Bel Edwards relaxed the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, many say they’re having a hard time rehiring enough staff to keep up.