Lender to take back Bon Carré after Commercial Properties defaults on more than $36M loan

Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the for-profit real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, has reached an agreement to transfer the Bon Carré Business Center on Florida Boulevard back to its lender after defaulting on a more than $36 million mortgage.

The center—once the Bon Marche Shopping Center and now home to the Louisiana Technology Park, Cox Communications and other tech-related tenants—was a signature project of CPRT, which acquired the 43-acre site and its 772,000-square feet of space in 2003 to enhance the Florida Boulevard corridor and stimulate economic development in the area.

But in mid-March, U.S. Bank National Association, a trustee for the lender of the property, filed suit in the U.S. Middle District Court against Bon Carre Business Center II LLC, which is owned primarily by CPRT. The suit totals CPRT’s liability at nearly $39.5 million, including the bulk of the loan, which was due in April 2017, plus more than $3 million in interest and fees.

Daily Report has the full story.