Tuesday, March 30, 2021 BusinessInsider Lemoine Co. gets contract to do Cortana demolition for Amazon By Stephanie Riegel - March 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (image by Google Maps/Business Report photo illustration) Now that demolition work has begun on the former Cortana Mall site to make way for a 3.5 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center, local companies are beginning to reap the benefits of the construction jobs the project is creating. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in