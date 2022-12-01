Legislature planning to take action on homeowner insurance crisis 

Unlike what Florida lawmakers are planning for later this month, there will not be a special legislative session to address Louisiana’s growing homeowner insurance crisis.

However, as USA Today Network reports, Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule on April 10.

“Our state is in a crisis comparable to or greater than (Hurricanes) Katrina and Rita in 2005,” Republican Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said during a Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana webinar in November. “There’s no overstating the crisis. (Homeowners) are suffering immensely with rate increases.”

First on the agenda is placing $20 million into the Insure Louisiana Fund to attract new private companies to the state or incentivize existing companies to expand their homeowners’ property insurance market here by offering grants.

Lawmakers believe they can do that after the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes available revenue at its December meeting, which could be quickly followed by approval of the Joint Budget Committee at its December meeting. Read the full story.