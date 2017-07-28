Legislative Auditor: There’s some merit to land man’s allegations in Bayou Postillion dredging project

Bayou Postillion

Nearly a decade after land man Dan Collins alleged that a dredging project billed as a way to improve water quality in the Atchafalaya Basin was actually done to facilitate oil and gas drilling, a new Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report suggests there is some merit to the claims.

The audit stops short of being able to “substantiate or disprove” Collins’ allegations that environmental laws were violated in connection with the state Atchafalaya Basin Program’s 2004 dredging of Bayou Postillion. But the report identifies several problems with the way the project was done, and calls on the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, which administers the Atchafalaya Basin Program, to implement better controls in the future.

Specifically, the audit found that the Atchafalaya Basin Program changed its engineering designs at the request of adjacent landowners to make it easier to drill for oil and gas on their water bottoms.

Daily Report has the full story.