Legislation tightening regulations on carbon capture projects moving forward 

Legislation to tighten regulations for carbon capture projects is moving through the Louisiana House following strong opposition to those projects in some communities.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved House Bill 571, sponsored by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, to address some of the concerns from opponents who have criticized a lack of community input and local revenue sharing in addition to potential environmental risks, particularly to drinking water.

HB571 comes as locals in Ascension Parish have voiced strong opposition to a $4.5 billion hydrogen plant and carbon capture facility planned by Air Products. That project is expected to be one of many inspired by federal tax incentives for the development of carbon capture and storage projects. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is poised to grant Louisiana’s request for primary responsibility for regulating carbon dioxide injection wells this summer.

HB571 would increase notification requirements for carbon dioxide well permits to include parish governments, and would mandate public hearings in each parish affected. In addition, the bill would require companies to conduct an environmental analysis for permits and to notify parishes of that activity.

Other provisions would require quarterly reports from Class VI injection well operators and would require notification within 24 hours when injections endanger underground drinking water, or when an injection system malfunctions.

The House Appropriations Committee approved the measure with no questions or discussion. Read the full story about the legislation from The Center Square.