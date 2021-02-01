Lawmakers: Suspension of campaign donations puts business priorities at risk

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing back against companies that have suspended campaign donations, saying the freeze is unfairly punishing everyone and could undermine corporate interests in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Democrats friendly with business have complained to companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Citigroup Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corp., that they are being penalized for actions taken by Republicans challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election, people familiar with the discussions say.

Democrats have also told companies that pausing donations from their political action committees could weaken them politically, jeopardizing business priorities in Congress.

Separately, Republicans who voted with Democrats to uphold President Biden’s win have told companies that cutting off their funding could hurt their election prospects and hinder them if they are challenged in a GOP primary by those who supported former President Donald Trump’s claim that he won reelection. On the other hand, Republicans who voted to challenge the election are responding as well, warning that companies are denigrating politicians whom they have come to rely on for advancing favorable legislation, according to congressional aides and fundraising consultants.

Corporate PACs account for roughly $3 of every $100 in federal political donations overall, according to an analysis of data compiled by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, but some lawmakers—especially House members who stand for reelection every two years—are heavily dependent on these funds. More than 100 House lawmakers relied on corporate and industry PACs for 40% or more of their funding in the 2020 election. Read the full story.