Monday, January 23, 2023 BusinessInsider Law office layoffs yet to make their way to Baton Rouge By Holly Duchmann - January 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) While larger law firms nationwide are turning to layoffs to deal with the threat of a recession, local law firms say they're keeping staff and attorneys in place for now.