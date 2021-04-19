Monday, April 19, 2021 BusinessInsider Late-summer openings planned for new Bistro Byronz, Spoke and Hub By Stephanie Riegel - April 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Square 46 is a 25,000 square foot mixed-use development in the 4600 block of Government Street in Mid City. (File photo) Work is under way on the former White Star Market space in the Square 46 development on Government Street that will house the new location of Bistro Byronz. But an opening date is still several months away. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in