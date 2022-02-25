‘LaPolitics’: War in Ukraine reverberating in Louisiana

Even though the conflict is unfolding roughly 6,000 miles away, the Russia-Ukraine war is still capable of sending shockwaves through Louisiana politics and government.

Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, canceled her trip to the Bayou State today. She was scheduled to visit the town of Sunset with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss broadband access. Gov. John Bel Edwards yesterday called it “a wise and understandable decision, given the state of affairs with Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the man Edwards beat in a 2015 runoff to become Louisiana’s 56th governor also has something to say about the conflict. Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter is reportedly lobbying on behalf of Sovcombank, one of the many Russian financial interests with growing concerns about sanctions, according to the Washington Examiner.

Back in the U.S., and especially in Louisiana, business questions are mounting for state economic development officials. Liquefied natural gas interests are worried about European pipeline construction and, more importantly, the coming pace of exports from our Louisiana LNG players. Consumer groups are likewise keeping a close watch on gasoline prices, which could climb in the wake of war.

As of this morning, no resolutions related to Ukraine or Russia have been introduced by members of the state Legislature for the upcoming regular session, which convenes March 14. But that will probably change.

As for our congressional members, all of them released statements this week in reaction to Russia’s aggressive moves inside Ukraine.

Shreveport Congressman Mike Johnson attempted to view the conflict through the lens of history. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory threatens the greatest destabilization of the world order since World War II,” he said, “and constitutes a national security threat to the entire West.”

Johnson, like other members of the delegation, voiced support for sanctions. “We should return to robust American energy production to provide greater stability and security here and for our European allies,” Johnson added. “We should exclude Russia from global commerce and international institutions. Even though the best time to take these actions has passed, we must act decisively.”

Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves predicted a second surge in gasoline and electricity prices because of Russia’s “veiled” invasion. He said this event would “undermine Israeli security in the Middle East, bolster Chinese-Russian leverage and cost all Americans more to drive, heat/cool homes and the cost of making groceries.”

The U.S. has also increased its dependence on Russian oil to the tune of an estimated $22 million every single day over the last year, according to Graves.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Start made some suggestions this week as well: “The United States and our allies must swiftly take action to impose the harshest economic sanctions possible, expel Russian diplomats from the international community, and permanently shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.”

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.