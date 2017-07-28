‘LaPolitics’: Schedler expects less than 20% turnout for October elections

From aldermen and village mayors to constables and district judges, the 105 elected positions that were up for grabs during qualifying barely grabbed the interest of candidates. In fact, more than half of the races either drew one candidate each or no candidates at all. That’s among the many reasons why Secretary of State Tom Schedler is aiming low—very low—in terms of turnout predictions for the October ballot. “It’s way too early for an official prediction,” Schedler says, “but I don’t think you even hit 20 percent.” The exception could be New Orleans, he adds, where there’s a competitive race for mayor and City Council.

