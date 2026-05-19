A breakdown of how Baton Rouge casinos performed in April

Baton Rouge’s casino market cooled slightly in April following a strong March, though overall revenues still topped year-ago levels, according to the latest figures.

Combined revenue for the Capital Region’s three riverboat casinos totaled $26.6 million in April, down 5.2% from March’s $28 million but up 5.9% from April 2025’s $25.1 million.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge remained the market leader, generating nearly $14 million in revenue in April. That marked a 3.2% decline from March’s $14.4 million and a 9.5% decrease from April 2025. The property led Baton Rouge casinos in admissions with 109,589 guests.

The Queen Baton Rouge posted $7.4 million in April revenue, down 9.7% from March and nearly 16% lower than the same month last year. The Queen saw 91,832 visitors during the month.

Bally’s Baton Rouge reported $5.1 million in April revenue, a 3.8% decrease from March’s $5.3 million. However, the property continued to show substantial year-over-year gains following its transition to land-based gaming, with revenue up nearly 560% from the $771,796 reported in April 2025. Bally’s was also the market’s second most visited casino with 98,515 guests.

Statewide, Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos generated $168.7 million in gaming revenue in April, down 2.5% from March but up 11.1% from April 2025’s $151.7 million.

The Lake Charles market continued to lead the state with $62.9 million in revenue, followed by Shreveport-Bossier at $52.2 million and the New Orleans market at $27 million.