Thursday, December 22, 2022 BusinessInsider Lane Regional building four-story acute care facility as part of $60M project By Eric L. Taylor - December 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Lane Regional Medical Center signed a $59.82 million contract with Milton J. Womack General Contractor for demolition Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in