Lane Regional building four-story acute care facility as part of $60M project

By
-

Lane Regional Medical Center signed a $59.82 million contract with Milton J. Womack General Contractor for demolition


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.