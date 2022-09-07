LABI releases annual legislative scorecard 

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today released its 2022 Legislative Scorecard, highlighting legislators inside the state Capitol who supported pro-business legislation in this year’s regular session.

LABI, the state’s chamber of commerce and manufacturing association, worked with a bipartisan group of legislators and stakeholders to push for student-focused education reform, historic infrastructure investments and stabilizing the Unemployment Trust Fund.

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, was the only state senator representing East Baton Rouge Parish to earn a mention on the list. However, a majority of the parish’s state representatives received high marks on the scorecard, with Reps. Barry Ivey, Barbara Freiberg, Scott McKnight and Paula Davis earning perfect scores.

Votes on key bills impacting the business community were scored for LABI’s report. Issues were prioritized by LABI members using their expertise and input through issue councils and cemented in LABI’s annual Program of Work that guides the organization’s advocacy. The criteria outlined in the program determine the weight each piece of legislation carries throughout the session and guides the final votes selected for the annual analysis. See the scorecard.