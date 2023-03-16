LABI pushing for lower taxes on premiums to lure more insurers to state

Lowering Louisiana’s relatively high taxes on insurance premiums could help to attract more insurers to the state, says Jim Patterson with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Patterson, LABI’s vice president for government relations, was named interim CEO this week, stepping in for Stephen Waguespack who is running for governor, though Patterson says he does not plan to pursue the permanent job.

“We have an insurance crisis in property and casualty that has to be addressed,” Patterson says.

Lawmakers held a special session earlier this year to allocate $45 million for a fund to lure insurers to the state, and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says nine companies have requested $62 million. House Insurance Committee Chair Mike Huval has agreed to file a bill during the upcoming regular session to appropriate additional funding, Donelon says.

But that program is mainly focused on depopulating the state-backed insurer of last resort and will have little impact on the private market, Patterson says.

“It’s hard to find an insurer for business property owners, and when they do, the rates are just exorbitant,” he says. “There are companies having to consider going bare if they can do so.”

LABI will be engaged in conversations about eliminating the state income tax, though he acknowledges the difficulty of replacing that revenue and making major changes during an election year. Sen. Bret Allain continues to target the state’s inventory tax, though phasing it out would deprive local governments of a revenue source, he adds.

LABI also continues to support education savings accounts. Gov. John Bel Edwards last year vetoed a proposal that would have allowed families to use state tax dollars for private or home schooling.

The business lobby also will play defense against measures targeting carbon capture and again oppose any efforts to establish a state minimum wage above the federal wage floor. Patterson does not expect to put heavy emphasis on changes to the state’s legal system, though he says opportunities could arise in that area, noting that relatively few bills have been prefiled this year compared to past sessions.