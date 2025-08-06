‘Kind of a free-for-all’: Capital Region executives weigh in on the new NIL landscape

One Baton Rouge business that has been active in the NIL space is Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. The dealership has in recent years partnered with star LSU athletes like Garrett Nussmeier, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese.

When asked about the new NIL rules, Nick Pentas, the dealership’s general manager and co-owner, says he welcomes the changes with open arms. In his view, giving an independent clearinghouse the authority to approve or reject NIL deals worth more than $600 based on whether they serve a valid business purpose and whether compensation is in line with fair market value will bring much-needed stability to what has thus far been a chaotic marketplace.

“In the past, it was kind of a free-for-all,” Pentas says. “It was difficult to determine the value of a deal because there was really nothing to go off of.”

While Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge will continue partnering with athletes, Pentas says the business will be more selective going forward, focusing on athletes whose personal brands best align with the dealership’s.

“Before, it was just like rolling the dice,” he says. “We’d get approached by random athletes sometimes. No offense to the athletes—we just hadn’t heard of them yet. We were like, ‘Should we do this?’ It was just very haphazard and all over the place. Now, we’re kind of honing in on athletes whose brands align with ours.”

Ultimately, though, Pentas still views the dealership’s NIL investments more as a way to support LSU athletics than as a way to generate revenue.

“It’s more to support the program and the people we have relationships with in the program,” he says. “The ROI is just really hard to [quantify].”

Another Baton Rouge business that has dabbled in NIL, though on a smaller scale, is Joubert Law Firm. Most notable were its partnerships with LSU football wide receivers JaRay Jenkins and Chris Hilton Jr.

Owner and founding attorney John Joubert says the new rules are essentially irrelevant to the firm’s NIL strategy.

“I’ve done a few NIL deals, but mine were so small and so nominal that they’d have gone under the [clearinghouse’s] radar for sure,” Joubert says.

“I actually don’t think I’m going to do any more NIL deals, but my decision not to do so has nothing to do with the new rules. I’ve just chosen a little bit of a different path.”

Even though he’s taking a step back from working with athletes, Joubert still believes NIL deals can be a smart marketing tool for businesses that approach them thoughtfully.

“I think they can be really valuable if they’re done the way they’re supposed to be done,” he says. “Some of these athletes are providing businesses with really good exposure.”