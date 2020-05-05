2020 Influential Women in Business: Kim Bowman, founder of the Bella Bowman Foundation, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Kim Bowman

Founder, Bella Bowman Foundation

Stylist, SOHO Boutique Salon

Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia; moved to Baton Rouge at the age of four.

Age: 47

Family: Married to husband Trey Bowman, with two children: Bella, forever 8,

and Baylor, 12

Years with company: 8 years, Soho Boutique Salon; 8 years, Bella Bowman Foundation

For Kim Bowman, the last 10 days she spent in the hospital with 8-year-old daughter Bella were the most treasured moments with her.

But a month after her daughter’s death from a side effect of the radiation treatment she was receiving for brain cancer, Bowman found herself struggling.

“I knew I had to do something with these emotions,” Bowman says. “Through our experiences, we have to make things better.”

Before Bella became sick, Bowman didn’t do much in the public eye.

“We were just a quiet little family,” Bowman says. “Trey and I always said we wanted to help a nonprofit, but we didn’t know what we wanted to do just yet.”

Bowman and her husband started the Bella Bowman Foundation in early 2012, in honor of their late daughter, to help other Capital Region families grapple with the loss of a child.

Although Bowman wasn’t born in Louisiana, her family moved to Baton Rouge from Virginia when she was 4 years old. She considers Baton Rouge her hometown. She met husband Trey at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, where she graduated with a degree in marketing. Wary of working behind a desk, she went back to school to become a hairdresser.

The first year with the nascent nonprofit, and the first without Bella, was a fog, she says. They drew their strength from Bella’s courage, belief, strength and faith—traits she exhibited during her treatment.

“Before she passed away, we had a candid conversation with her,” Bowman says. “We told her that she was going to go be with Jesus and that we were proud of her, but we wanted to see her, so we asked her what were the signs we needed to look for. She told us a red bird. We see red birds everywhere.”

The first sign Bowman says they received from Bella to encourage the family during hard times appeared on their front lawn shortly after Bella’s first birthday after she died. To honor her memory, friends and family held a balloon release at Chick-fil-A, tying little cards to the red balloons with white string. The following Saturday, Trey found one of the balloons in the front yard.

One of Bowman’s goals for the nonprofit is to help expose the younger generation to philanthropic giving. Three years ago, they started Bella’s Royal Celebration to encourage elementary and middle school students to be superheroes themselves through acts of kindness. After a tea and luncheon, Theatre Baton Rouge performs a short play about the Bella Foundation.

“Getting people involved as early as possible is so essential for philanthropy to survive,” Bowman says. “I know those kids are going to have different outlooks than we did in their 20s.”

Her long-term goal for the organization is to build Bella’s House, a place for children to receive end-of-life care and for their parents to receive bereavement support.

Bowman and her husband have visited the Mayo Clinic as well as hospices in Minnesota and Boston to research what they want Bella’s House to be. She also plans to visit facilities in California and Ohio before launching a capital campaign for the project.

In the meantime, Bowman is working to establish a bereavement parent group that would mentor parents who have recently lost a child.

“One thing that disappointed us was that there was no support for someone who lost a child,” she says. “It’s about helping parents who are newly bereaved to help them get through it and help them not feel alone.”

MILESTONES

2012: With husband Trey, launch the Bella Bowman Foundation to create and support research initiatives for pediatric brain cancer (raising more than $100,000 for the LSU medical school), fund educational opportunities, and offer comfort care to children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

2012: Launch the annual Bella’s Ball as the foundation’s first fundraiser, with the event growing to raise $300,000 during the one-night event.

2015: Earn the Corey Tullier Courage Award and the D. Jensensen Holliday Memorial Community Service Award.

2018: Start Bella’s Royal Celebration, a family event to spread awareness about pediatric cancer and to help encourage young children to be a “superhero” to others.

2018: Publish Bella and the Red Bird—a children’s book about courage, doing good and showing strength during a difficult journey—aimed at helping families with children newly diagnosed with cancer and the friends and relatives who support them.

2019: Open Bella’s Room, a specially designed and custom-decorated room for children facing terminal illness, and the Bella Bowman Foundation Playroom for all patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

2020: Form OneLouisianaNOW! as a platform to provide personal protective equipment and other vital support to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q&A

Life-changing experience

Being introduced to Katherine, a 15-year-old girl who found out she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. I wanted to be there for her and let her know that her fears and concerns were very important to me. During a visit to the wig shop, Katherine told me she was ready to shave her head and asked me to do it for her. I was extremely nervous and unsure if I could keep my emotions together while doing so, especially because my daughter was there and I wasn’t sure how she would react. When I finished, Katherine jumped up, looked at me and said, “I love it.” She hugged all of us and it was a weight off her shoulders. I will never forget that day as she reminded me to always have courage, belief, faith and strength through any experience or journey.

Hardest lesson learned

To be patient and trust that things will happen when it is the right time. Also, not to let a setback stop you—always continue to move forward.

Worst advice

If one door closes, another will open. I’ve learned that sometimes, if one door closes you need to return again at another time and knock again. Sometimes, it’s not the wrong door you are knocking on; it’s just the timing of the knock.

