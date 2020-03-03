John D’Angelo: 2020 Baton Rouge Businessperson of the Year

Patience pays off: Slowing down and taking an analytical approach has helped John D'Angelo grow Investar Bank into a regional power.

If there’s anything Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo has learned over the years, it’s that patience pays off.

As a young professional in the financial services industry, D’Angelo was more of a risk-taker, quicker to jump into new things without giving much thought to the potential consequences of his actions. But this impatience also spawned a string of professional setbacks.

“I was speeding through life,” D’Angelo recalls. “The chief credit officer at Hibernia told me, ‘You need to get some more gray hair,’ or more experience. At the time, I didn’t quite get that, but today, I completely understand.”

Since D’Angelo opened Investar in June 2006, the bank has grown from five employees operating out of a Perkins Road trailer to a nationally chartered, Coursey Boulevard-headquartered bank that employs nearly 350 people spread across 29 branch locations in three states. Once it completes pending acquisitions later this year, Investar will have total assets of some $2.6 billion.

That evolution didn’t happen overnight. Rather, says D’Angelo, overseeing that kind of growth requires patience in spades, mixed with an analytical approach to doing business.

Though neither came naturally to the gregarious New Orleans native, he’s mastered both skills as his leadership role with the bank has transformed from primarily handling day-to-day matters to now setting the bank’s strategic planning and acting as a liaison between the bank and the local community.

Because of this, D’Angelo credits Investar’s success to his 350-person team and the culture its workforce has cemented over the years.

“When we first started the bank, I had a lot of say-so and I was the one steering it,” he says. “As it’s become bigger, it’s just not that way anymore; it’s a village, with a lot of people who are making decisions and driving the boat.”

D’Angelo began seeing the need for a new locally based community bank between 2004 and 2005, when Baton Rouge saw the consecutive sales of three community banks, which left a void in the market. Coming from 24 years of financial industry experience, he recruited four other employees and set up shop in a trailer along Perkins Road, across the street from the Baton Rouge Clinic.

The bank’s first few years were wrought with obstacles. Perhaps the most pressing was moving out of the trailer, which competitors, using scare tactics, billed to potential customers as a risky, unstable place to hold their savings.

“One guy came in and said, ‘I want to put my money here, but I’m afraid you’re going to put the wheels on this trailer and take off with my money,’” D’Angelo says. “It was things like that we had to overcome to show stability.”

By the time Investar opened its first brick-and-mortar branch location in 2008, its assets went up dramatically. Today, about two-thirds of the $2.1 billion in assets the bank has comes from organic growth, D’Angelo notes. Early on, he says this was bolstered by several “blessings in disguise.”

The bank popped up in Baton Rouge around the same time Hurricane Katrina victims were evacuating there, looking for a new bank after being displaced from their New Orleans homes. For many, Investar became their bank of choice.

A few years later, when the Great Recession hit Baton Rouge, many national banks started kicking out customers whose type of borrowing they didn’t like, such as those who took out development loans. Once that customer base began looking for a home, Investar made itself available to them, and its deposits grew.

Then, the 2010 passage of The Dodd-Frank Act forced larger national banks to change the way they operated, making it increasingly difficult for customers with relatively small or mid-sized loans to continue holding their money with them. That allowed Investar, which now has a typical loan size of $1.5 million to $3.5 million, to scoop up even more customers.

“I can’t tell you how many times we were going down a path and something would happen—Hurricane Katrina, the Great Recession, Dodd Frank—and we’d sit back and think, ‘Why is this happening?’” D’Angelo says. “But thank God we didn’t stick to the directions we were following before.”

Today, D’Angelo is aiming to position the bank as a regional institution. In fact, the remaining $700 million of Investar’s current assets comes from the bank’s recent foray into mergers and acquisitions, an effort largely spearheaded by D’Angelo.

The bank follows a strategy of acquiring smaller banks in states with SEC schools (minus Missouri, plus North Carolina)—a play Wall Street analysts call “small ball.” D’Angelo views the practice as an opportunity to enter new markets without being too risky, such as when Investar acquired the Texas-based Mainland Bank in late 2018 for $19.9 million.

Throughout 2019, Investar expanded into Lake Charles and increased its footprints in Texas and Alabama. Near the end of the year, Investar Holding Corporation announced it would acquire Cheaha Financial Group Inc., headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheaha Bank, in a deal expected to close this year.

In conjunction with these small-scale acquisitions, D’Angelo last summer led Investar to convert from a Louisiana state bank charter to a national bank charter. The move allows Investar to solidify its regional status as the bank steadily expands its footprint along the Interstate 10 corridor, bridging its presence to the Greater Houston market.

“I can’t wait to wake up in the morning. When people come to work here, I make either a direct or silent commitment to them that I’m going to grow them professionally and monetarily,” D’Angelo says. “I just can’t turn that off … but I don’t know that I want to.”