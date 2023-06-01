Thursday, June 1, 2023 BusinessInsider J.Crew moving into the Towne Center By Holly Duchmann - June 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (File photo) Clothing retailer J.Crew is returning to Baton Rouge with a new store in the Towne Center. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in