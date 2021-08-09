Is Jazz Fest the first live event domino to fall in Louisiana? 

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was scrambling Monday morning to shore up Louisiana’s festival, fair and Mardi Gras calendar after Sunday’s announcement that this fall’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Nungesser, who oversees Louisiana’s tourism efforts, says he received no warning about the cancellation and was taken by surprise, USA Today Network reports.

“I don’t think we can handle another shutdown like we had in 2020,” he says.

The decision by Jazz Fest organizers came as Louisiana leads the nation in per capita COVID-19 infections.

Nungesser says he plans on “working the phones” today to limit the fallout that could be created by the Jazz Fest cancellation, and help keep the rest of festival season intact. Read the full story.