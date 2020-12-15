Industrial services company planning $2M expansion

By
-
(iStock)
Gulf Coast Hydrostatic Testers intends to invest some $2 million and hire 30 additional employees.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.