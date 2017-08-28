How Hurricane Harvey could shape the National Flood Insurance Program debate

iStock photo

While residents in the Houston area and elsewhere along the Texas coast will be dealing with the devastation from Hurricane Harvey for years to come, Congress is on a much tighter time frame to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, which expires Sept. 30.

How will the country’s latest natural disaster—which the National Weather Service described Sunday as “unprecedented and beyond anything ever experienced”—shape the tenor of the debate?

“I think this is really going to throw a wrench in all the budget discussions,” says Craig Colten, the Carl O. Sauer professor of geography at LSU and an expert in why communities expand in harm’s way.

Congress has been at odds all summer over the reauthorization of the NFIP, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is perennially in debt because it pays out in disaster claims so much more than homeowner premiums bring in. The program currently owes about $23 billion to the U.S. Treasury in funds borrowed to cover the cost of past disasters.

