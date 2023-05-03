How ending the federal public health emergency will impact your business 

The Department of Health and Human Services will end the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, because of a decline in recent cases.

For businesses, that means many COVID-era policies that expanded access to data, health care, and extended paid leave will also soon be nulled, Inc. reports. The end of the public health emergency isn’t expected to change day-to-day operations much, says Patrick Gourley, associate professor of economics and business analytics at the University of New Haven. But it’s a good time to review company policies and determine whether you want to carry them into the future, he says.

The end of the public health emergency could affect businesses in these ways: