How ending the federal public health emergency will impact your business 

The Department of Health and Human Services will end the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, because of a decline in recent cases.
For businesses, that means many COVID-era policies that expanded access to data, health care, and extended paid leave will also soon be nulled, Inc. reports. The end of the public health emergency isn’t expected to change day-to-day operations much, says Patrick Gourley, associate professor of economics and business analytics at the University of New Haven. But it’s a good time to review company policies and determine whether you want to carry them into the future, he says.
The end of the public health emergency could affect businesses in these ways:
- Coronavirus tests and vaccinations will no longer be covered by many insurance providers, because private insurance companies will no longer be required to cover those costs. Coverage will only continue if health insurance companies choose to offer it.
- It will be more difficult for employees to use telehealth, because some insurance plans may no longer cover telehealth visits for certain medical problems once the public health emergency ends. This may impact how employees use sick days.
- COVID-19 transmission data may be less accurate. While the end of the public health emergency doesn’t mean that the CDC will stop tracking coronavirus data, some hospitalization data may be reported less frequently moving forward. Read the full story from Inc.