House committee passes bill restricting use of disaster aid for recurring state expenses

Legislation to restrict how federal disaster money is used for ongoing expenses in the state budget cleared the House and Government Affairs Committee this week, The Center Square reports.

Committee members unanimously approved House Resolution 17, sponsored by Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Lake Charles, to establish a new procedure for how the lower chamber appropriates certain federal disaster funds for recurring expenses in the state budget.

HR17 essentially adds federal disaster funds to current restrictions on appropriations for one-time money for recurring expenses that require two-thirds approval from members of the House of Representatives.

“Now that we’re getting into this uncharted water of using federal dollars for state recurring expenses, I believe we need to know as legislators … if we’re doing that,” Geymann said on Tuesday. “We did it last session, we did not do it this session.” Read the full story.