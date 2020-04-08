Like restaurants, retail and commercial real estate, Baton Rouge’s hospitality industry took a swift and immediate hit from the mitigation measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Once business travel, leisure travel and the springtime gatherings that usually keep hotels hopping this time of year had been canceled, occupancy at the area’s 73 hotels had plummeted to around 10%—a fraction of the 70% or so that is typical in late March.

As a result, thousands of workers across the region—including front desk clerks, catering and banquet sales associates, maids and wait staff—had been laid off.

“A majority of all the hotels have laid off people,” says Scott Michelet, general manager of the Crowne Plaza and president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association. “But we told everyone we laid off to keep their phones close by because once we need them we’re going to call them right back.”

The problem is no one knows when that might be—weeks, months or longer—and the question is how many properties can survive in the meantime with skeleton crews and low-double-digit occupancy, or worse?

“We’re trying to assess that and we really don’t know what the answer is,” Michelet says.

For the River Center, which was already losing money and struggling to reverse a decline in the number of year-over-year events, the coronavirus crisis has come at a particularly bad time: March 2020 was projected to be one of the busiest months of what was projected to be a busy year.

The city’s nascent river cruise business was also expected to pick up this year, with 50% more river cruises scheduled to dock at the downtown riverfront than in 2019. Now, all dockings scheduled through April have canceled and it’s unlikely that business will resume in May or June.

As hospitality industry experts try to peer into a hazy crystal ball, they’re fairly certain of at least one thing: several local hotel properties will close their doors, some never to reopen. Unlike most natural disasters—typically, a boom time for the hospitality industry because of the demand for hotel rooms from displaced disaster victims and the influx of relief and recovery workers—a pandemic is global and disrupts virtually every type of business and leisure travel.

Industry experts are also certain they won’t be able to make up the lost business and revenue. Visit Baton Rouge is already trying to reschedule some of the conventions and events that canceled this spring.

“But you can’t just reschedule an April convention for June or July,” says Visit Baton Rouge President Paul Arrigo. “It’s not that simple. Plus, given the economic situation, no one is certain about whether they want to reschedule or when they’ll be able to.”

Even the future of the tourism agency itself is somewhat in question. Visit Baton Rouge is funded by a hotel-motel tax and without hotel visitors, there’s no tax revenue.

Because the agency has around $2.7 million in reserves, it’s not in danger of going belly up in the next couple of months. But if some level of tourism and visitor-related activity doesn’t resume by August, Arrigo says there will be serious problems from which some in the industry won’t recover.

“Until then, it is our hope to be able to continue to rebook and to scrub the budget such that we’re able to continue to operate and promote future events,” he says. “Because when this is over we’re going to have to scramble to fill room nights.”