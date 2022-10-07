Honeywell begins production of medical propellant at new Baton Rouge plant

By
-
petrochemical
(iStock)

Honeywell announced the opening of a new plant in Baton Rouge, its first large-scale manufacturing site for medical propellent Solstice Air.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.