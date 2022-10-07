Friday, October 7, 2022 BusinessIndustryInsider Honeywell begins production of medical propellant at new Baton Rouge plant By Eric L. Taylor - October 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Honeywell announced the opening of a new plant in Baton Rouge, its first large-scale manufacturing site for medical propellent Solstice Air. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in