Wednesday, June 28, 2023 BusinessInsider Hive Pizza on Perkins closes after six months By Holly Duchmann - June 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (Google Maps) The Hive Pizza restaurant in the Acadian Perkins shopping center on Perkins Road has closed after roughly six months in business. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in