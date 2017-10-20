Help reducing lengthy permitting delays in Baton Rouge could come as early as next month
The South Central Planning and Development Commission has been selected to provide expedited building plan reviews for the overworked, understaffed East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Development’s permits office.
A committee earlier this fall selected the Houma-based regional planning commission from among several applicants that responded to a Request for Proposals to provide the much needed service.
As any builder or developer will tell you, delays in the city-parish permits office have been an ongoing source of frustration for the past three years. Officials have attributed the problem primarily to a chronic workforce shortage in the department, where building plan reviewers make as little as $30,000 per year.
