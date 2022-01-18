Tuesday, January 18, 2022 BusinessInsider Guarantee Restoration Services joins contracting network By Julia-Claire Evans - January 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Shawn Folks, CEO guarantee restoration. (File photo) Baton Rouge-based Guarantee Restoration Services joined the Austin-based CORE Group as a part of the company’s CORE Elite membership, Guarantee announced today. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $0.89 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in