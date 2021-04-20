Grön Fuels complex moves step closer as two firms come on board

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Koch Engineered Solutions today announced that two of its companies have partnered with Fidelis Infrastructure to work on the highly anticipated Grön Fuels renewable energy complex in West Baton Rouge Parish.