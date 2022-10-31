Monday, October 31, 2022 BusinessInsider Graves-backed bill to expedite small recovery projects signed By David Jacobs - October 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., speaks during a press conference in June 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images) President Joe Biden has signed a bill meant to expedite funding for disaster recovery projects that are less than $1 million, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in