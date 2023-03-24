Friday, March 24, 2023 BusinessInsider Grassroots movements can transform Baton Rouge, speaker says By Holly Duchmann - March 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Kenny Nguyen, CEO of ThreeSixtyEight (File photo) Baton Rouge is a place where if you want to lead, you can. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in