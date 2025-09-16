​​Gov. Landry announces four new economic development initiatives

In a Tuesday morning press conference, Gov. Jeff Landry announced a package of four new initiatives aimed at bolstering Louisiana’s business climate and ensuring that local companies are able to benefit from the wave of major industrial projects coming into the state.

First there’s SourceLouisiana.com, an online directory designed to connect Louisiana businesses with opportunities tied to new projects. The directory, described by Landry as a “game changer,” will allow such businesses to showcase their capabilities and position themselves to participate in major developments.

“Whether you’re a small firm in central Louisiana or a growing company along the Gulf Coast, Source Louisiana is going to help open those doors,” Landry said. “And more importantly, it’s going to help keep dollars and jobs right here at home.”

Second is the Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour, an initiative that will see Louisiana economic development officials travel across the state to meet directly with business leaders and connect them with state resources.

“This isn’t a listening tour,” Landry said. “We’ve listened. This is an action tour.”

Third is Project Lightning Speed, an initiative launched via executive order that will bring state agencies together to streamline permitting and regulatory approval processes—“reducing red tape,” as Landry put it.

“Something that I experienced as a business owner myself was how the government can be an obstacle rather than an aid in making your business successful. … Project Lightning Speed secures Louisiana’s competitive edge and shows companies that when they choose Louisiana, we can move real fast,” Landry said.

Finally, there’s Ensuring Louisiana Participation, an initiative that will encourage and promote the use of Louisiana businesses in projects that take advantage of state incentive programs.

“If we’re going to give someone tax breaks, we’re going to hold them accountable for using our businesses. … Too often, incentives go out the door with no guarantee that Louisiana suppliers, Louisiana workers or Louisiana communities will benefit,” Landry said.