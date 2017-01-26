Gov. Edwards says funding for new river bridge looks iffy

BATON ROUGE - JULY 13, 2013: Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, USA. The Horace Wilkinson Bridge is a cantilever bridge carrying Interstate 10 in Louisiana across the Mississippi River. It is the highest bridge on the Missisippi River. (File photo)

Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp said earlier this week that finding funding for a new bridge across the Mississippi River is BRAC’s top project priority for 2017.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday he doesn’t see at this point how the cash-strapped state will be able to do that.

“It’s difficult for me to commit to putting that bridge in the transportation package because it is such an expensive project,” Edwards said. “We certainly need to find a way to do it but there is a lot of disagreement whether the $700 million figure the transportation task force came up with is doable in light of what revenue is going to be available.”

A transportation task force appointed by Edwards last year spent six months studying the state’s transportation infrastructure needs and delivered its final report in December. The group says the state needs to raise $700 million a year in new taxes and fees—which it suggests could come from a 23-cent gasoline tax hike—to appropriately address the $13 billion backlog of road and bridge projects and the $16 billion worth of new mega projects, including a $1 billion new bridge in Baton Rouge.

