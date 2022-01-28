GOP lawmakers question cost of Edwards’ teacher pay raise plan

Republican leaders in the Louisiana Legislature, especially in the House, aren’t yet on board with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal for teacher pay raises, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana is expected to receive a nearly $800 million revenue increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1. As part of the funding increase, Edwards is asking lawmakers to give teachers a $1,500 raise and give other school workers a $750 raise at a cost of about $150 million per year.

Though Republicans say teachers deserve a raise, they question whether the state can afford it long term. GOP lawmakers currently dominate the state Legislature with near super majorities in both the House and Senate.

“We value our teachers and would like to see their pay reach the Southern regional average, but we want to be fiscally responsible, and many believe it would be irresponsible to give them a $1,500 raise with what we’re facing down the road,” says Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, who chairs the Conservative Caucus. Read the full story.