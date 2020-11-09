Monday, November 9, 2020 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Front Yard Bikes buys Sarkis building in Mid City By Holly Duchmann - November 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Google Maps image) Baton Rouge nonprofit Front Yard Bikes purchased the former Sarkis Oriental Rugs site on Government Street with plans to move its Mid City shop into the iconic building. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in