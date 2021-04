We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Diners got used to delivery during the pandemic, and the habit may stick around for the foreseeable future. But restaurants and delivery companies remain uneasy partners, haggling over fees and struggling to make the service profitable for each other, the Associated Press reports.