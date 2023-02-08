Fratelli’s Italian Grille to open location at Mall of Louisiana

By
-
(File photo)

Fratelli's Italian Grille is opening a location at the Mall of Louisiana, its second in the Capital Region.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.