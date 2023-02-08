Wednesday, February 8, 2023 BusinessInsider Fratelli’s Italian Grille to open location at Mall of Louisiana By Eric L. Taylor - February 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (File photo) Fratelli's Italian Grille is opening a location at the Mall of Louisiana, its second in the Capital Region. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in