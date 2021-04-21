Wednesday, April 21, 2021 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Franklin Associates to open special events center in May By Caitie Burkes - April 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Franklin Associates photo) The historic Mid City building that local consulting firm Franklin Associates is transforming into a conference and special events center is slated to open in May. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in