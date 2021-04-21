Franklin Associates to open special events center in May

By
-
(Franklin Associates photo)
The historic Mid City building that local consulting firm Franklin Associates is transforming into a conference and special events center is slated to open in May.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.