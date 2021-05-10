Monday, May 10, 2021 BusinessInsider Francois Grill to occupy former Lava Cantina space in Perkins Rowe By Caitie Burkes - May 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print File photo Francois Grill has been issued a permit to occupy the vacant space in Perkins Rowe that once belonged to Lava Cantina. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in