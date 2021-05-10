Francois Grill to occupy former Lava Cantina space in Perkins Rowe

By
-
File photo
Francois Grill has been issued a permit to occupy the vacant space in Perkins Rowe that once belonged to Lava Cantina.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.