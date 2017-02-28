Franchisee buys 24 Baton Rouge area Pizza Hut restaurants

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA - March 18, 2013: A Pizza Hut location in Santa Fe. Pizza Hut is an international chain of restaurants and a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.. (iStock photo)

Atlanta businesswoman Lisa Albert has finalized a deal to acquire the 24 Pizza Hut restaurants in the Baton Rouge market from the restaurant chain’s parent company and will take ownership of the establishments on March 20. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Albert has considerable experience as a franchisee. She previously owned 25 Hardee’s outlets in several markets throughout the southeast.

Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum Brands, announced plans last fall to put more of its restaurants in the hands of franchisees in order to boost savings and sales. The company, which also owns KFC and Taco Bell, said it plans to shrink its company-owned restaurants from 10,000 to fewer than 1,000 by the end of 2018.

The 24 restaurants in Albert’s territory stretch across the Capital Region, from Gonzales to New Roads. Most of the restaurants have recently been renovated and several are newly opened, she says. Albert says she also plans to open three additional Pizza Hut locations in the market—one on Plank Road, one in St. Francisville and one in St. Martinville—over the next couple years.

