Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

Whether they’re working late into the evening to complete a big assignment, getting up early to ready their kids for school or scrambling to a nonprofit board meeting, Business Report’s 2019 Forty Under 40 class is anything but idle.

Some work for the government, some are employed in the private sector and others are their own bosses—yet all of them play a key role in making the Capital Region a better place to call home. Not only do they juggle the demands that come with nascent careers and growing families, but they also make time to volunteer for nonprofit organizations across the Capital Region, many sitting on the boards of Baton Rouge’s most influential organizations and companies.

Culling down the list of nominees for this year’s Forty Under 40 class was no small task. Business Report received 550 nominations for 292 unique candidates. A panel of community leaders and members of our staff took on the difficult challenge of choosing this year’s class.

On the profiles below you’ll get a feel for why each of the honorees has been included in this year’s Forty Under 40 class, what makes them tick and what challenges they’re planning to take on next. Each member of this year’s class shares their greatest accomplishments thus far, lessons learned as well as insights into who they are as members of the Baton Rouge community.

Business Report will recognize and celebrate all of this year’s honorees at an already sold-out special event on Dec. 4 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel.

This year’s Forty Under 40 class:

Use Ctrl+F on a PC or Command+F on a Mac to search for a specific name on this list, or use the links above to view a specific honoree.

Matt Adams | 30

Regional Director of External Affairs, AT&T Louisiana

Professional achievements:

• Successfully testifying in front of state legislative committees.

• Earning a Master of Public Administration degree from LSU while working full-time.

• Building a portfolio of rental properties in Baton Rouge.

Community:

Active member of Forum 35. Past board member for Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Co-chaired Millennial Committee for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s transition team and a 2018 Baton Rouge Area Leadership Program graduate. Participated in eMentoring pilot program through Boys and Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge.

Challenge facing Baton Rouge:

“Citizens of all political leanings are sometimes prone to integrate rigid political ideologies into their identity, which makes it difficult for us to be open-minded and agree on a unifying narrative for our city-parish. Addressing this challenge requires open, diverse dialogue based on facts that is free from conjecture.”

Back to top of page

Ashley Arceneaux | 39

Chief of Staff,

LSU Office of the President

Professional achievements:

• Developing and leading LSU’s public relations campaign highlighting the impact of LSU faculty research on Louisiana’s coast, which not only won an award from the Southern Public Relations Federation, but more importantly had a direct impact on how the people of Louisiana view LSU’s effect on their everyday lives.

• Starting the LSU Science Café series, which, in its seventh year, connects university research to the Baton Rouge community. At the time of its creation, it was Louisiana’s first such event.

• Developing and managing the LSU Presidential Symposium “Moment or Movement: A National Dialogue on Race and Identity” that involved more than 60 presenters in 25 events over two days with 1,400 attendees, providing Baton Rouge with an important outlet to discuss the traumatic events of the summer of 2016.

Community:

Volunteer at as many LSU-sponsored and community events as possible, and support the Community Fund for the Arts and Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge/Companion Animal Alliance.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“Realizing that the work being done inside the gates of LSU has massive implications and impacts on the people of our state, and that silos exist to be broken down.”

Back to top of page

Brenna Benson Lamb | 35

Chief Operating Officer,

New Schools for Baton Rouge

Professional achievements:

• Playing a key role in the recruitment, incubation and launch of transformative new schools that will ultimately serve 20,000-plus students across Baton Rouge.

• Transforming how 400-plus educators utilized academic and behavioral data to drive achievement in the classroom and across their schools.

• Graduating from business school while also having my first child (#multitasking).

Community:

Alumna of several organizations, including Leadership Louisiana’s Class of 2019, Freeman 50 Alumni Network, Education Pioneer and Teach for America.

Advice for your 18-year-old self:

“Take more risks. I played it so safe in college and early-career; I lived in constant fear of failure. Mistakes and missteps afford the most powerful opportunities for growth and development. And take a nap: You’ll really, really miss those later on.”

Back to top of page

Justin Brown | 32

Director of Cancer Metabolism, Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Professional achievements:

• Receiving the United States Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Fellowship, which subsidized my undergraduate education.

• Winning the 2017 National Institutes of Health and Office of Disease Prevention Early-Investigator Award, recognizing me as the No. 1 early stage disease prevention scientist in the U.S.

• Discovering that one of the ways exercise may prevent cancer is by reducing circulating tumor cells that are released into the bloodstream, preventing them from spreading to other organs.

Community:

Member of numerous professional organizations. Frequently presents talks to the public regarding the benefits of having a healthy lifestyle with respect to cancer risk and prognosis. Volunteered with Habitat for Humanity doing Hurricane Katrina relief work.

As a child, what you wanted to be when you grew up:

“I wanted to be a carpenter, but my eight-grade class voted me ‘Most Likely to Cure a Disease.’ It seems my eight-grade classmates knew me better than I knew myself.”

Back to top of page

Ryan Chenevert | 32

Partner, Fletcher, Roy & Chenevert LLC

Professional achievements:

• Being asked by the founding lawyer at our firm, Ralph Fletcher, to become a partner in the firm.

• Showing a jury how unfairly my client had been treated during a very difficult case, and receiving justice.

• Having previous clients refer their friends and family members to me.

Community:

Member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, ACTS, Baton Rouge Area Chamber Leadership Program, Louisiana Association of Justice and YMCA-Baton Rouge. Supports Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, Moot Court and Trial Advocacy at LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Volunteer emcees for the Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival talent show.

Most fulfilling professional moment:

“Helping to recover over $1 million for women and Hispanic farmers discriminated against when they tried to get farm loans.”

Back to top of page

Francisca Comeaux | 33

Louisiana Regulatory Relations, CenterPoint Energy

Professional achievements:

• Having a job that is fulfilling and compliments the family life that works for us.

• Being named the 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer of Louisiana.

• Serving as regulatory counsel in a contested $5 billion utility merger.

Community:

Active with the Baton Rouge Bar Association, currently serving as past chair. Sits on boards for City Year of Baton Rouge, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane, and Tri Delta House Corporation. Also volunteers for Boys and Girls Club of Baton Rouge, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s annual gala.

The community’s top priority:

“Ensuring that every child, regardless of their family’s ability to pay, has access to a high-quality education. Well-educated children can improve outcomes in so many other areas where our community struggles.”

Back to top of page

Brandon Craft | 38

Owner, CRAFT Home

Properties & Interiors

Professional achievements:

• Establishing CRAFT Homes, a luxury home construction company.

• Creating CRAFT Interiors, a boutique furniture and design company.

• Founding CRAFT Properties, a full-service real estate firm.

Community:

He and his wife Cherith became foster parents three years ago, with the couple fostering five children for time periods ranging from three months to one year.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“Understand what your business is good at, and stick to it. We know the size, location and price range of the homes we build, and we don’t take on jobs for homes outside of those ranges. We know what type of home we’re best at, and we work to stay in our lane.”

Back to top of page

Matt Dardenne | 33

Co-owner and Creative Director, Red Six Media

Professional achievements:

• Co-founding ad agency Red Six Media at age 22, and celebrating 10 years in business this June.

• Growing Red Six to No. 5 on LSU 100: Fastest-Growing Tiger Businesses.

• Facilitating a company culture that led Red Six to be named a “Best Places to Work” in 2019.

Community:

Serves on Board of Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Member of Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge, Tiger Athletic Foundation, American Advertising Federation, Downtown Development District and Downtown Business Association. Volunteers with Mid City Gras and LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“Amidst the chaos of growing our team, moving offices and adding new services, (Turner Industries CEO) Stevie Toups told me, ‘Stick to what you’re doing. Whatever it is, it’s working.’”

Back to top of page

Bryan Fontenot | 35

Executive Vice President,

Brown & Brown Insurance

Professional achievements:

• Team twice earning first place in Best Places to Work, Large Companies—Baton Rouge Business Report and Society of Human Resource Management (2017 and 2018).

• Being appointed to represent more than 20 offices in the Huval Region on Brown & Brown’s Retail Innovation Committee.

• Being named one of the “Best 12 Young Agents” by Property Casualty 360 in June 2013.

Community:

Vice-chairs Arts Council Board. Previously served on boards for the Salvation Army, Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council and Forum 35. Supports STAR through “Hunks and Heels,” as well as the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Member of BRAC Leadership Class of 2019.

Learning from a mentor:

“Todd Tyler, who oversees our South Carolina operations. I’m continually learning from him, and his biggest impacts on me have been his vulnerability as a leader, his accountability mindset, and his voracious appetite for learning. His positive influence in my life helps me see past the fact that he’s a Gamecocks fan!”

Back to top of page

Jamie Glas | 30

Founder, HauteWork

Co-founder, Sparkle City

Business Development Manager-Women’s FRC, National Safety Apparel

Professional achievements:

• Selling HauteWork to a reputable flame-resistant clothing corporation one-and-a-half years after founding the company.

• Being awarded PinkPetro’s inaugural GRIT Award for women revolutionizing the oil and gas industry.

• Having Sparkle City become an official LSU Athletics partner.

Community:

Becoming more active with Friends of the Animals after rescuing a dog that had eight puppies two weeks later (all have been adopted!). Volunteered at Dress for Success in other cities and is interested in opening a chapter here. Supports the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, USTA and LSU College of Engineering.

Learning from a mentor:

“Melody Meyer—who retired from Chevron with the highest position any female had earned in her time and is now on the board of BP—taught me that creating something yourself can be infinitely more rewarding than a traditional career in industry.”

Back to top of page

Tyler Gray | 38

President & General Counsel, Louisiana Mid-Continent

Oil & Gas Association

Professional achievements:

• Passing the Louisiana Bar Exam.

• Being appointed president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

• Receiving the Trail Blazer Award from the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

Community:

Has coached lacrosse at Jesuit High School and Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, St. Thomas More in Lafayette, and Catholic High in Baton Rouge over a 10-year period.

First job and lessons learned:

“I was one of those kids who couldn’t wait to turn 16 so that I could work. The first job was working maintenance at a school, which included everything from moving desks to digging ditches. What I learned was the importance of staying in school.”

Back to top of page

Will Green | 36

President, Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association

Professional achievements:

• Being hired by LADA as the youngest Automotive Trade Association executive in the country.

• Helping draft and pass numerous pieces of legislation that have resulted in significant improvements to Louisiana’s business climate.

• Ending a relatively short trial practice with a winning record of 2-0-1 (Actually lost the case, but did not have to pay costs or fees—if you knew the judge, that’s a tie).

Community:

Volunteers for American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” event. Member of a variety of business associations, including the executive board of the Automotive Trade Association, and government groups. A member of First United Methodist Church.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“Identify someone who is successful and has achieved that success the right way, and pick their brain as much as possible. Chances are, they’ve been through success and failures and can help you navigate the minefield of your career. And keep the faith!”

Back to top of page

Druit G. Gremillion Jr. | 33

Partner, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson L.L.P.

Professional achievements:

• Being named Partner at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP in 2017.

• Serving as the city attorney for the City of Central.

• Presenting argument and obtaining a favorable ruling before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for the on a unique issue of constitutional law.

Community:

Serves as a volunteer chef for the Istrouma Area Council’s Cooking for Character event, the Red Stick Roux Rally and Our Lady of the Lake’s Annual Amazing Half Marathon. Also actively involved in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, and is class of 2019 graduate of Leadership Baton Rouge.

Challenge facing Baton Rouge:

“Gridlock traffic, overly burdensome taxes and a poorly performing education system are our major challenges. Each of these hinders our city’s ability to thrive as it should. Unfortunately, we all know that there no single solution to any of these issues, so we have to face them one step at a time.”

Back to top of page

Letrece R. Griffin | 37

Owner, LetreceG Consulting

Marketing Communications Specialist, Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Professional achievements:

• Author of two books: The Write Way: A 21-Day Interactive Journey to Self-Love and Awareness, and The G Code: 15 Keys to Successful Marketing & Branding.

• Creator of The Belle Gospel Concert Series, showcasing national and local Gospel recording artists in an unconventional location.

• Social media manager for Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s platforms, and contributing to the museum’s overall marketing efforts.

Community:

Is a regional leadership team member for the Southwest Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., chartering director of publicity and communications of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women–Metropolitan Baton Rouge Chapter, serves as a workshop facilitator for Outstanding Mature Girlz and is a member of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber Leadership Baton Rouge.

Advice for your 18-year-old self:

“Take more risks. Living with earned life lessons is better than carrying regret.”

Back to top of page

Beverly Moore Haydel | 33

President and CEO,

Sequitur Consulting

Professional achievements:

• Landing my first job after college on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs.

• Working with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to help make the Bridge Center for Hope, a crisis intervention center for people with behavioral health needs, a reality in Baton Rouge.

• Starting my own business.

Community:

Is an active member of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, serves on the Emerge Center Board of Directors, volunteers at St. James Episcopal School, and also helped launch the Baton Rouge chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative lawyers’ organization.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“After working at a law firm in Washington, D.C., for two years, I got a call from a former colleague asking if I’d be interested in moving to Boston to join the Mitt Romney for President campaign as part of the general counsel’s team. I had never worked in politics before, but took a chance and did it. After a whirlwind nine months on the campaign, I had found two things I really loved—policy and politics. That experience defined my career path from that point forward.”

Back to top of page

Stuart Helo | 36

Sector Lead, Development Advisory Services, CSRS Inc.

Professional achievements:

• 2019 Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni Fellow, Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

• 2019 Capital City’s Finest Honoree, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Louisiana.

• 2009 Co-Founding CHOHELO A+U, an architecture and urbanism firm with offices in New York and South Korea.

Community:

Serves as president of Rotaract Professionals of Baton Rouge, a networking organization for young professionals, and is board director of Volunteers in Public Schools. Also serves as co-chair of St. Aloysius Parish Golf Classic and is an alumni volunteer for Harvard Club of Louisiana, a program that offers local Harvard College applicants a supplemental interview with alumni.

Learning from a mentor:

“I’ve had the great opportunity, pleasure, and fortune to work closely with Walter Monsour over the past four or five years. He’s attentive, sincere, and has always been an exceptional resource for providing sound advice and guidance.”

Back to top of page

Jason Hughes | 36

Owner, Capital City Collision

Professional achievements:

• Founding Project 70805, a non-profit dedicated to empowering, supporting, and increasing economic and social capital in north Baton Rouge and the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

• Opening Capital City Collision.

• Creating a diverse real estate portfolio.

Community:

Committed to improving north Baton Rouge with the founding of Project 70805 while also working to create scholarship opportunities, host back-to-school and Christmas giveaways, and sponsoring barbershop visits for young males in the community.

Advice for your 18-year-old self:

“Make sure to work for your competitors, understand the importance of having a good credit score and make better investments.”

Back to top of page

Darryl Hurst | 36

Co-Owner, HD Communications of Louisiana Inc.

Executive Director, Elite Sports of Baton Rouge Inc.

Professional achievements:

• Working at AT&T, was ranked No. 1 in the country and received the Diamond Club Award.

• Co-owned agency is the top-ranked AT&T Solution Provider Agency in Louisiana.

• Starting a nonprofit provides the opportunity to watch kids that were headed down the wrong path get back on track.

Community:

Serves as a nonpaid executive director of Elite Sports of Baton Rouge, which focuses on sports, education and community service programs and events.

Addressing Baton Rouge’s

top challenge:

“Baton Rouge must have equity on both sides of Florida Boulevard. Economic development in north Baton Rouge will positively impact our crime rate, stimulate growth in education, and increase the citywide median income. Those are necessary to attract companies and other establishments that will help to enhance our great city.”

Back to top of page

Seth Irby | 31

Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation

Professional achievements:

• Being named LWCC’s chief marketing & customer experience officer at age 30.

• Joining Emergent Method’s Leadership Team and managing all outreach and engagement efforts for CPRA’s Sediment Diversion Program.

• Serving 240 chapters, 200,000-plus alumni, and 35 staff members as Sigma Phi Epsilon’s managing director at age 24.

Community:

Serves on the board of LPB, spends at least 20 hours a month mentoring with college students and young professionals.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“On the first day of my first job I was introduced to the acronym ‘CADIF,’ which stands for ‘Commitment, Attention to Detail, and Immediate Follow-Up.’ Embracing this mantra will accelerate your career and allow you to run circles around your peers.”

Back to top of page

Jessica Keasler | 37

Site Evaluation & Remediation Director, Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC

Professional achievements:

• Receiving my American Institute of Certified Planner certification.

• Being appointed project manager and primary point of contact for a client with over $1 million in revenue.

• Speaking as an expert at numerous state conferences.

Community:

Serves meals at the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen and is a committee co-chair and board member at Forum 35; is involved with Of Moving Colors, the Boys & Girls Club, the Greater Baton Rouge Panhellenic Alumnae Association, the Louisiana Brownfield Association and the Louisiana Water Environment Association.

Why Baton Rouge:

“I came to Baton Rouge for grad school and got a job here. In the first few years, I wasn’t sure I would stay. Then I started getting involved in the community and met people that showed me some of the amazing opportunities Baton Rouge has to offer.”

Back to top of page

Erin Kilgore | 37

Labor and Employment and Litigation Partner, Kean Miller LLP

Professional achievements:

• Making partner at Kean Miller within days of returning from maternity leave at the age of 31.

• Being consistently listed among the top labor and employment lawyers in the state by Chambers USA, the gold-standard of attorney ranking services and one that’s important to my clients.

• As an associate, advocating for a novel interpretation of an employment statute, which was adopted by the courts and, years later, remains the governing interpretation of the provision.

Community:

Serves as vice-chair of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Board of Directors—is slated to serve as chair in 2020—and is an active supporter of Habitat for Humanity Greater Baton Rouge as well as a member of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team.

The community’s top priority:

“Before the October election, I would have said traffic, our crumbling infrastructure and workforce development. Now, it is trying to find a way to bring the community back together or at least heal the distrust that led to the St. George incorporation.”

Back to top of page

Jill Kindler | 36

Litigation and valuation consultant,

Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP

Professional achievements:

• Playing a key role in growing the HTB litigation support team into an integral part of the firm’s strategic plan and vision.

• Earning the Certified in Financial Forensics credential and being hired as an expert witness.

• Being elected to serve on the Feliciana Bank Board of Directors.

Community:

Serves as CFO of the Junior League of Baton Rouge Board of Directors, is a board member and secretary of IDEA Public Schools of Baton Rouge, and works with Chi Omega sorority at the national and local level as well as the Boys & Girls Club; also led efforts to establish a Women’s Initiative Group at HTB and is a graduate of Business Report‘s Executive Leadership Academy.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“After returning from my second maternity leave, my bosses and I talked about my goals and objectives, and how I could best benefit the firm. We came up with a pretty ambitious plan for me to continue to grow the litigation support niche while also taking the lead on business valuations and estate and trust tax planning. I realized, yes, I can grow my career while also growing my family—but only with the right support system.”

Back to top of page

Michelle Lanoix | 39

Surgical Sales Executive, KARL STORZ Endoscopy

Professional achievements:

• Earning President’s Club recognition with my company on more than one occasion, most recently in 2018.

• Being nominated and selected as a regional sales trainer.

• Presenting at SLU during a career fair for young graduating seniors and professional development.

Community:

Volunteers for the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball for the American Cancer Society and will be an executive board member and co-chair in 2020, the Junior League of Baton Rouge, where she’s won the Mary Frey Eaton Community Service Award, and the Bella Bowman Foundation.

Learning from a mentor:

“My great-grandmother Freda O. Green not only reared me and equipped me with the tools to create a balanced life, but she’s the reason I am the woman here today. She is strong, fierce, educated, and determined. She taught me that hard work, ethical intention and having a servant’s heart would help create a successful foundation in anything I set my mind to.”

Back to top of page

Paul Laperouse | 38

Vice President of Business Development, SEJ Services

Professional achievements:

• Buying a struggling business and selling it for a profit four years later.

• Starting and growing a Louisiana market for SEJ Services from ground zero. It is an exciting and humbling feeling to be the only employee in a new market with no existing business.

• Being selected to Business Report’s Forty Under 40 before aging out. My eligibility to receive the recognition was fading fast, but at least now my wife (Julie Laperouse) no longer has exclusive bragging rights at our house.

Community:

Serves with Our Lady of Mercy’s ACTS Retreat Ministry which has partnered with Maison des Amis, a group home for people with mental illness, by providing meals, furniture, facility improvements and other services.

First job and lessons learned:

“My first paying gig was actually cleaning my neighbor’s office building a couple nights per week when I was 15 years old. That job taught me that if you are too big for a small job, you are likely too small for a big job.”

Back to top of page

Jon LeBlanc | 37

Tax Director,

Postlethwaite & Netterville

Professional achievements:

• Passing the CPA exam.

• Becoming a director at Postlethwaite & Netterville

• Serving as a board member of Heritage Ranch and Knock Knock Children’s Museum when both opened.

Community:

Is chair of the board of Knock Knock Children’s Museum, and serves as treasurer of the Baton Rouge Ancient Athlete Society Foundation after previously serving in that capacity for Heritage Ranch, Knock Knock Children’s Museum and Volunteer Health Corps of Baton Rouge. Coaches youth basketball and is a member of Sunrise Rotary of Baton Rouge.

Learning from a mentor:

“My father is the greatest man I’ve ever met and has always been a great role model for my siblings and me. Working with him at P&N has allowed me to continue to learn from his experiences. Two of the most valuable things I’ve learned: Do the right thing (even if it seems tough) and to treat others with respect.”

Back to top of page

Chase Lyons | 34

Founder and Proprietor,

Soji: Modern Asian

Professional achievements:

• Developed, conceptualized and opened four restaurant endeavors by the age of 32.

• Three developed hospitality concepts each won “Best New Restaurant” from 225 magazine.

• Established a hospitality consulting firm, CML Consulting.

Community:

Donates food to the Walls Project, as well as makes donations to the Susan G Komen Foundation, ALS Foundation, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Research Facility, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation; also hosts breast cancer awareness fundraisers at Soji.

First job and lessons learned:

“Washing cars in the sweltering Louisiana summer heat at my stepfather’s Ford car dealership. After washing every car on the front sales lot, I’d then wash all vehicles in the service department, detailing them inside and out. This taught me attention to detail as I would take pride in every positive customer review received.”

Back to top of page

Melissa Henderson Mann | 34

Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs, CenturyLink

Professional achievements:

• Serving as the first female (and mom) chief of staff to a Louisiana governor

• Representing the largest corporation headquartered in Louisiana, advocating for policies that promote secure broadband connectivity across the nation.

• Successfully negotiating with the state to maintain CenturyLink’s corporate headquarters in Monroe

Community:

Serves on the board of directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) as well as the boards for the Louisiana Telecommunications Association and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

First job and lessons learned:

“I grew up on our family farm so we were put to work soon after we could walk. I learned early on to tackle the hardest chores first, before the heat became unbearable. Today, I still plan my days so that I tackle my most difficult projects first thing in the morning.”

Back to top of page

Walter “Geno” McLaughlin | 39

Community Engagement Specialist,

Build Baton Rouge

Professional achievements:

• Opening my first business at the age of 23.

• Successfully launching Black Restaurant Week to highlight existing and emerging chefs.

• Leading the community engagement team at Build Baton Rouge.

Community:

Serves as a board member and mentor for students enrolled in the Humanities Amped program, and on the Baton Rouge Multicultural Advisory Council for the Department of Justice; also is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, and creates a variety of community programs.

Challenge facing Baton Rouge:

“We have always been a tale of two cities, but not just geographically. We are also a city of have and have nots, a city of black and white. We are a city where entrenched power and privilege rarely wields it in ways which are beneficial to the whole. So I believe diversity, equity and inclusion must be at the center of every conversation we have and that we must be intentional about investing resources into communities that are struggling.”

Back to top of page

Paul Mladenka | 34

Owner, Cou-Yon’s BBQ and Catering Company/

Cou-Yon’s Express Food Truck

Professional achievements:

• Opening my restaurant in 2009 at the age of 23.

• Being recognized in 2018 as having a “Top 50 BBQ Joint” in the U.S.

• Celebrating 10 years in business in 2019.

Community:

Member of West Baton Rouge Chamber, East Baton Rouge Chamber, Louisiana Restaurant Association, Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Knights of Columbus, Kappa Sigma Fraternity Alumni and YMCA of Greater Baton Rouge Area; also volunteers as a reader in public schools.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“As I tell my employees, be kind, be polite and be productive. If you have the opportunity to contribute a few moments of happiness to someone’s day, seize that opportunity.”

Back to top of page

Matt Moscona | 37

Host, ‘After Further Review with

Matt Moscona’ Guaranty Media

Professional achievements:

• Having “After Further Review” go into both radio and television syndication.

• Being a three-time winner of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Award for Best Sports Show.

• Being a six-time Radio Ink Magazine “Top Local Sports Talkers” honoree.

Community:

Serves as board member of Congenital Heart Foundation of Louisiana, while volunteering with OLOL Children’s Hospital, Dreams Come True of Louisiana, Kelli Leigh Richmond Ovarian Cancer Foundation, Mikie Mahtook Foundation, March of Dimes, Catholic High School and Red Rock & Blue.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“I never thought I would end up in sports. I was between jobs in 2007 when Matt Kennedy asked me if I would be interested in being a part-time producer at The Score 1210 AM. It was very much a step back professionally, but it was work. After a month, I was offered the chance to host a one-hour daily show and, again, without a better option, I accepted. Covering LSU during a national championship season was more fun than I ever had doing news. I committed to sports talk when I realized it is possible to have fun and enjoy what you’re doing to make a living.”

Back to top of page

Brian Moscona | 38

Principal, St. Thomas More Catholic School

Professional achievements:

• Securing FEMA funding for Cristo Rey and building a new modular campus on the former Redemptorist High School site.

• Helping revitalize Our Lady of Mercy School through growth in student enrollment, significant improvements to facilities and grounds, and increasing program offerings in arts, technology and student activities.

• Building momentum for positive growth at St. Thomas More through a parishwide rebrand as well as enhancements to physical campus and a stabilization of enrollment.

Community:

Is a board member for Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, and serves as family retreat leader for Domestic Church as well as a confirmation team member and liturgical minister for St. Thomas More; also is a member of the Diocese of Baton Rouge Principals Association.

The community’s top priority:

“Kindness. We should all go through the ‘Manners of the Heart’ curriculum because we all have a lot to learn.”

Back to top of page

Lakricha

“Elle Marie” Murray | 36

Fashion Stylist,

ElleMarie Brand Studios

Professional achievements:

• Working with Grammy-award-winning artist PJ Morton.

• Becoming the personal stylist for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

• Opening my own style studio.

Community:

Founded Bowling in Style for Autism event and created the LIVE DIY event “RecreatingwithElle,” for youth girls, while also volunteering with Magnificent Entertainment youth sports, Star Hill Church’s mentoring program and St. Vincent de Paul.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“Don’t be afraid to stand on a mountain of no’s for one yes.”

Back to top of page

Katie Percy | 35

Avian Biologist,

Audubon Louisiana/

National Audubon Society

Professional achievements:

• Team research of Prothonotary Warbler migration was recently published in The Condor, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, regarding new insights about winter habitat needs for the species will have significant implications for conservation planning—which is the ultimate goal.

• Recently installed with Dr. Erik Johnson two automated VHF receiving stations along the northwestern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, helping to fill a critical gap within the Motus Wildlife Tracking System.

• Being a featured scientist with the Interpreters and Scientists Working on Our Parks (iSWOOP) program at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

Community:

Volunteers with Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Louisiana Bird Observatory, Baton Rouge Christmas Bird Count, and guest lectures for the Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater Baton Rouge.

Advice for your 18-year-old self:

“I’m not sure I could give myself better advice than what my dad (and a few Disney movies) was able to impart at the time: ‘Follow your heart, let your conscience be your guide … and don’t be (a jerk).’”

Back to top of page

Matt Percy | 38

Managing Partner,

Percy, Mumphrey & Skias

Professional achievements:

• Appointed as the attorney for the City of Gonzales.

• Appointed as the attorney for the Town of Sorrento.

• Appointed as the attorney for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Community:

Serves on the Board of Directors for Leadership Ascension Foundation and is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Ascension; a founding member of the Ascension Good Neighbor Project that not only created the Town of Sorrento Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration but also helped rebrand the town with a new logo and signage.

Advice for your 18-year-old self:

“Relax. You’ll end up where you are supposed to be. And bet every dollar you can find on the Saints winning the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. And wear more sunscreen.”

Back to top of page

C. Davis Prescott | 36

Senior Vice President-Commercial

Lending Officer, IberiaBank

Professional achievements:

• Helping IberiaBank grow the Baton Rouge market to more than $1 billion in assets.

• Nearly 12 years of service with IberiaBank.

• Six years of service on the Habitat for Humanity volunteer board.

Community:

Services on the volunteer board for both Habitat for Humanity—is also on the finance committee—and the Baton Rouge Symphony, and is on the alumni board at Catholic High School; volunteers with Junior Achievement Finance Park, United Way and Council on the Success of Black Men and Boys.

As a child, what you wanted

to be when you grew up:

“A late night talk show host. I’ve always enjoyed comedy and my mother thought I did well ‘on screen’ for a ninth-grade civics news broadcast project.”

Back to top of page

Dr. Amy Rabalais | 39

Associate Medical Director for Surgical Services, Department Head Otolaryngology and Communication Services, Ochsner Baton Rouge

Professional achievements:

• Contributing to design, opening and staffing of Ochsner Baton Rouge-The Grove.

• Establishing a comprehensive speech and feeding disorders clinic, including support for lactation and nursing mothers.

• Receiving residency diploma from Patrick Dempsey, “Dr. McDreamy” on Grey’s Anatomy. (He was in town filming a movie the night of our ceremony and our paths crossed at Juban’s.)

Community:

Member of St. James Episcopal Church Vestry and Children’s Council as well as a leader of the St. James Scout troop.

First job and lessons learned:

“Working as a summer camp counselor at a ‘sleep away camp,’ Strong River Camp and Farm. I was 17 and learned everything from leadership to motherhood. Keeping a cabin of seven-year-old girls alive and happy for a week is harder than any other job I have had since.”

Back to top of page

Michael Shingleton | 34

Anchor, WBRZ-TV

Professional achievements:

• Incubated a relationship between Catholic High School and WBRZ for live broadcasts.

• Designed and built an all-in-one studio/control center in the WBRZ newsroom that gives us the capability of “breaking in” on air and online with immediate news coverage without needing an entire crew.

• Receiving awards from the Associated Press for spot news, Reporter of the Year, general news coverage and newscast as well as a news Emmy award.

Community:

Volunteers with March of Dimes, emcees various elementary school events, works with St. Vincent de Paul and organizes the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, The Wearin’ of the Green.

Advice for future

Forty Under 40 honorees:

“Continue to embrace Baton Rouge and make our community better. Sure, there might be greater opportunities in larger cities; however, we have a great chance to get it right here at home. Good, bad or indifferent, we’re all in this together.”

Back to top of page

Erik Showalter | 38

President, Baton Rouge General Foundation

Professional achievements:

• Obtaining my Certified Fundraising Executive certification.

• Becoming an executive of CCS Fundraising, a Washington, D.C.-based fundraising consulting firm.

• Being named president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation.

Community:

Member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Greater Baton Rouge, Coastal Conservation Association of Baton Rouge, Rotary of Baton Rouge, Forum 35, Boys & Girls Clubs of Baton Rouge-Club Blue and New Schools of Baton Rouge-Change Makers; volunteers with the St. Aloysius Catholic Church Thanksgiving Meal Ministry; and serves on board of directors for Leadership Baton Rouge and is on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“My first six-figure donation came from a man whom everyone else ignored. Never judge a book by its cover, and always treat everyone with the same level of respect.”

Back to top of page

Sara Whittaker | 37

Assistant Vice President of Communications & Marketing,

LSU Foundation

Professional achievements:

• Working on a blueprint that transformed academic fundraising at LSU.

• Writing messages that moved LSU from the bottom to third in the SEC for alumni giving.

• Bringing the LSU Fierce for the Future Campaign to life.

Community:

Serves on the boards of the University United Methodist Preschool and U-High’s Cub Club, and is a member of the Woman’s Hospital Patient & Family Advisory Council as well as the Public Relations Association of Louisiana’s Baton Rouge; previously served as a board member of The Life of a Single Mom and an advisor for Zeta Tau Alpha and Omicron Delta Kappa at LSU.

Learning from a mentor:

“Beverly Brooks Thompson has taught me to lead with integrity and passion, exhibit confidence but embrace vulnerability, push myself outside of my comfort zone, and pay it forward every chance I get.”

Back to top of page

Chloé Wiley | 36

Initiatives Program Manager, The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation

Professional achievements:

• Founded and led Baton Rouge Bridge Academy, now IDEA Bridge, a public charter school.

• Raised more than $1 million in grants and donations to provide Bridge teachers with unique professional development opportunities.

• Taught graduate level courses as an adjunct professor of education as well as teaching kindergarten through seventh grade.

Community:

Serves on Board of Directors for THRIVE Foundation, volunteers as a reading intervention tutor for former students, and is a member Rotary Club and the Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2020.

Professional ‘Aha’ moment:

“Realizing that the best coaches and leaders are those who jump in and do the work alongside their team. You can’t ask others to do what you are not able to do yourself. People respect you a lot more when you are willing to try, make mistakes and own them all in the pursuit of excellence. Transparency is key.”

Back to top of page

• Photography by Amy Martin •

Forty Under 40 alumni:

Where are they now?